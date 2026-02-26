Hunter College professor placed on leave amid investigation into her ‘abhorrent’ Zoom remarks during public school meeting

A view of Hunter College of The City University of New York, April 10, 2017, in New York. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A New York City college professor has been placed on leave amid backlash over what the school called her "abhorrent remarks" during a public school district meeting.

Hunter College associate professor Allyson Friedman made the remarks during a NYC District 3 Community Education Council (CEC3) meeting earlier this month that she was virtually attending as a parent in the Manhattan district, the university confirmed.

While an unidentified eighth grade student spoke against the potential closing of her school, Friedman can be heard saying in a video of the meeting, "They're just too dumb to know they're in a bad school. ... Apparently Martin Luther King said it. Like if you train a Black person well enough, they'll know to use the back, you don't have to tell them anymore."

Friedman appeared to be referencing remarks made earlier in the meeting by District 3 interim acting superintendent Reginald Higgins, who had quoted the Black scholar Carter G. Woodson: "When you can control a man's thinking, you do not have to send him to the back door, he will go without being told."

During Friedman's remarks, other attendees could be seen reacting in shock and someone interrupts her to say, "What you're saying is absolutely hearable here, you've got to stop."

riedman has apologized for her remarks, which she said were taken out of context during an accidental unmute and did not truly reflect her own views.

"During a recent online CEC3 meeting, I was trying to explain the concept of systemic racism to my child by referencing an example of an obviously racist trope," Friedman said in a statement to ABC News. "Due to an inadvertent unmute, only part of that conversation was captured. My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group. I fully support these courageous students in their efforts to stop school closures. However, I recognize these comments caused harm and pain, while that was not my intent I do truly apologize."

Hunter College said earlier this week that it is "reviewing the situation under the university's applicable conduct and nondiscrimination policies." On Wednesday, Hunter College President Nancy Cantor updated that Friedman, associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, has been placed on leave while the school investigates the incident.

"This painful incident unfolded at a meeting where Black History Month was being celebrated and the pernicious and enduring effects of anti-Black systemic racism were being discussed, especially with regard to the role of educational institutions in addressing them," Cantor said in a statement. "Hunter has long embraced such a role, which requires constant vigilance to remain attentive and responsive to the ways in which we continually draw and redraw discriminatory social lines."

ABC News has reached out to Friedman for comment on Thursday, following the update from Hunter.

CEC3 has condemned Friedman's remarks as "racially offensive."

"Regardless of intent, these comments were deeply harmful and wholly unacceptable," CEC3 said in a draft statement. "That such remarks were made while a student was courageously offering public comment makes this incident even more troubling."

New York City Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels has also condemned her remarks, saying at an unrelated press briefing on Tuesday, "It was abhorrent to listen to. And our students deserve so much better."

