HUNTR/X, Shaboozey & more to perform at Oscars ceremony

Andrea Dresdale
March 10, 2026
The Oscars on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Conan O'Brien (Disney)

The Oscars are always gold, but this year, they're going to be "Golden."

"Golden," the KPop Demon Hunters hit that's nominated for best original song, will be performed on the telecast by the voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

Also performing will be Sinners star Miles Caton: He'll sing the best original song nominee "I Lied to You," along with one of the song's co-writers, Raphael Saadiq. They'll be joined by a host of other artists in what a press release describes as "an homage to the film's singular visual style." Those artists include Shaboozey, Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, blues legends Bobby Rush and Buddy Guy and ballerina Misty Copeland.

In addition, Josh Groban, whose forthcoming album will feature him singing famous songs from movies, will perform with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.   

The other best original song nominees are "Dear Me," written by Diane Warren and performed by Kesha, from the documentary Diane Warren: Relentless; "Train Dreams," from the movie of the same name, written and recorded by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; and "Sweet Dreams of Joy," from Viva Verdi!, written by Nicholas Pike and recorded by Ana Maria Martinez.

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, air Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. on ABC and stream on Hulu.

