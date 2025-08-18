Hurricane Erin tracker: Category 4 storm to bring dangerous rip currents to East Coast

National News
Kenton Gewecke and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
August 18, 2025
Hurricane Erin - The Fifth Named Storm Map/ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Erin, now a powerful Category 4 storm churning in the Caribbean, is not forecast to hit land, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the U.S. East Coast.

Here's the latest forecast:

Erin’s outer bands lashed the Caribbean this weekend, flooding Puerto Rico and leaving more than 60,000 customers on the island without power on Monday.

A tropical storm warning is in place for the Turks and Caicos Islands and part of the Bahamas, where winds could top 40 mph.

While Erin won't hit the U.S., lifeguards along the East Coast are on alert for dangerous waves and rip currents this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, Erin will bring large waves reaching 6 feet to the East Coast. Waves over 6 feet are considered extremely dangerous for swimmers.

By Wednesday, those waves could reach 8 to 12 feet in northern Florida and from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, up to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

On Thursday, those 8- to-12-foot waves will remain in the Outer Banks and could also target New Jersey and Long Island beaches.

By Friday, waves are expected to weaken back to 6 feet as Erin takes a sharper turn away from the U.S.

Dangerous rip currents will also be widespread along the East Coast all week, and likely through the weekend, due to these unsettled waters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

El Mayo, the infamous Mexican drug lord, to plead guilty after being brought to US

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
Aug. 18, 2025
National News

Dominion Voting Systems settles defamation lawsuit with Newsmax over 2020 election claims

Olivia Rubin, ABC News
Aug. 18, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital