Hurricane Isaias prompts evacuation orders for Florida, Alabama counties

People fill sandbags that were provided by the city of Orange Beach as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Isaias on Oct. 8, 2026, in Orange Beach, Alabama. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Evacuation orders have been issued for several counties in the Florida Panhandle and Alabama as Hurricane Isaias, now a powerful Category 3 storm, inches closer to landfall.

The storm could bring 9 feet of storm surge to parts of Florida, along with high winds, torrential rain and potential tornados. The storm is also forecasted to bring tornados and heavy rain throughout Alabama, according to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Isaias could make landfall late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey have issued state of emergencies for dozens of counties that are in the storm's path.

On Thursday, Ivey issued a mandatory evacuation order for all non-residents, tourists and visitors in Baldwin County. This includes Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and Dauphin Island in Mobile County.

"We often hear in emergency management: Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst. That is the approach we need with this particular storm system," Ivey said in a video statement.

DeSantis ordered evacuations for Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Franklin and Gulf counties. Florida residents can check the status of the evacuation order via an online map that is being updated by the state's Division of Emergency Management.

“There will be impacts,” DeSantis said at a news conference Friday where he urged residents to heed the warnings.

"If you're in the panhandle, assume that you are going to lose power. Prepare that you are going to lose power,” he added.

Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore echoed the governor's concerns at a news conference and warned residents, "Your time for prep is coming to an end very fast."

Travis Tompkins, emergency manager for Escambia County, said residents should take the evacuation orders seriously.

"We want to make sure that those barrier islands, the Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key, Energy Point, the low-lying areas — evacuate," he added.

The governor said the state's Highway Patrol had more than 300 troopers ready to assist with evacuations, emergency response and recovery operations.

The Florida Department of Health is preparing more than 100 ambulances for possible evacuations and patient transportation, according to the governor.

Wildlife and emergency response agencies have also staged boats, high-water vehicles, aircraft and other equipment for potential search-and-rescue operations, he said.

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