I-95 Safety Barrier Project Is Now Delayed

The NH Dept. of Transportation has decided to delay the start of installing safety barriers along a portion of Interstate 95.

The reason for the decision is the expected cost of the project was much higher than originally planned.

The cable barriers will eventually be set up on a five-mile stretch of road from North Hampton to Portsmouth in an attempt to prevent more serious accidents.

The state is putting the project back out for bid again next month and the barriers will likely be completed next fall.