‘I don’t look at this as politics’: Kaine pressed on what Democrats have gained from shutdown

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- As the negative impacts of the 33-day government shutdown compound, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said Sunday he doesn't see the present funding impasse in terms of politics, insisting what Democrats are "focused on is the American people."

Asked by ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz what Democrats have gained since the shutdown began, Kaine said, "Well, I don’t look at this as politics."

"I mean, the president told the House, do a budget and, in his words, don’t deal with Democrats. So, Senate Democrats put an alternative on the table 12 days before Sept. 30 that fixed the health care wreckage that the Republicans caused and that ensured that a deal would be honored, both by Congress and the White House. The president refused to meet until the day before the deadline," Kaine continued. "The guy's unserious."

Raddatz followed up to press Kaine: "Not talking about politics. What have Democrats gained during this period? And how long can this last?"

"I'm a United States senator," Kaine said. "And I -- yes, I run as a Democrat, and I'm a Democrat, but I just don't approach my work that way. So, when you ask what Democrats have gained, what we're -- what we're focused on is the American people. We want President Trump to stop firing people, canceling economic development projects. We want them to stop raising everybody's costs."

Kaine said Democrats want Trump to "simply sit down" and negotiate a "budget deal that puts us on a path to a health care fix."

As the shutdown drags on, neither side has moved much from their initial stances. The Democrats continue to insist on health care priorities, including an extension of expiring tax credits for millions of Americans who get health insurance via the Affordable Care Act. The Republicans and White House continue to insist the only viable option is to pass the short-term funding bill that would fund the government through Nov. 21 and has failed to pass 13 times in the Senate.

'We will delay, we will cancel' flights to make sure people are safe: Duffy on ATC issues

Americans are now learning just how much their health care premiums would increase next year if these tax credits aren't extended. But the consequences of the shutdown are also becoming more apparent: air traffic controllers are increasingly calling out sick leading to delays and ground stops, and the critical SNAP food assistance program is now in limbo after a judge ruled the administration must continue to fund the program, despite the administration claiming it legally cannot.

Here are more highlights from Kaine's interview:

Kaine refutes GOP claims that Democrats are trying to give health care to "illegal immigrants"

Raddatz: I know you heard Secretary [Sean] Duffy [who appeared earlier on the show] talking about the onus is on the Democrats and that you are fighting to get illegal health care for immigrants.

Kaine: That's a lie. The health care battle is not about health care for illegal immigrants and Sean Duffy knows it. It's about millions of Americans who, in the last few weeks, have gotten premium increase notices that tell them that Donald Trump's big, beautiful bill is delivering them big, ugly health insurance bills within the next few weeks unless we can find a fix.

On reports bipartisan rank and file senators are meeting to try to end shutdown

Raddatz: There are reportedly conversations among rank and file senators to try to reach -- to negotiate the reopening of the government for a few weeks. Is that going on right now? Are you part of those discussions?

Kaine: I would say, Martha, I'm sort of at the edge of them. There is a group of people talking about these two issues, a path to fix the health care debacle and a guarantee that if we reopen government, I'm calling it a moratorium on mischief. If we agree to reopen, President Trump’s got to stop the firings.

The FAA, we’re talking air traffic control, they’ve forced 2,400 people out of the FAA during Trump’s first year when they were already short 3,000 air traffic controllers. Stop the firings, stop the game-playing, stop going after blue cities and helping red cities. Let’s have a moratorium on mischief during whatever this period is. Get on a path to fix people's health care. If the president engages, we will be -- we will find a deal I think within hours.

On Virginia Democrats' chances in Tuesday's governor election

Kaine: I feel really good about it, Martha. And here’s why. In Virginia, we are the best red to blue turnaround in the country in the last 25 years. And the way we’ve done it is by focusing on the economy. Abigail Spanberger, our candidate, three pillars to her campaign: affordability, jobs, and education, which is about kids, but also about our workforce. Her opponent is running ads on offbeat cultural issues that don’t really matter to most people. In Virginia, Democrats focus on the economy, winning the economic arguments, delivering economic results. And that’s why the state has moved from red to blue so dramatically since 2000.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.