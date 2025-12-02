‘I knew it was him immediately,’ officer who found Luigi Mangione testifies at evidence hearing

Luigi Mangione appears for the second day of a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A police officer who responded last Dec. 9 to a McDonald's where witnesses said they may have spotted the man accused of killing a health care CEO testified Tuesday that he knew right away it was the suspect.

"I knew it was him immediately," Altoona, Pennsylvania, police officer Joseph Detwiler testified about Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last year.

Mangione, 27, is in court Tuesday for the second day of a high-stakes hearing in his state criminal case, where his lawyers are fighting to bar prosecutors from using key evidence against him -- including the alleged murder weapon and writings that prosecutors say amount to a confession -- by arguing it was unlawfully seized when his backpack was searched without a warrant.

The backpack was searched by law enforcement as they arrested Mangione in Pennsylvania, five days after the fatal shooting of Thompson on a sidewalk in midtown Manhattan. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to killing Thompson.

Defense attorneys have alleged that Detwiler violated Mangione's rights by questioning him for nearly twenty minutes without reading him his Miranda rights. They argue that mistake should justify barring prosecutors from introducing any testimony about the statements Mangione made to police that morning.

Recollecting the events of Dec. 9, Detwiler testified that he responded sarcastically when he got the dispatch call that a local McDonald's manager reported a "male who looks like the NYC shooter." He said he didn't even turn on his police sirens when he drove to the McDonald's because he "did not think it was going to be him."

"I did not think it was going to be the person they thought it was," he testified, though he noted his supervisor promised to buy him a "hoagie" if he "got the NYC shooter."

"I said consider it done," Detwiler testified.

An avid watcher of Fox News, Detwiler testified he saw the images of the murder suspect "a lot" and was familiar with the ongoing coverage of the high-profile assassination. Prosecutor Joel Seidemann walked through each of the photos of the suspect that circulated after the shooting; each time, Detwiler responded in a monotone voice that said he saw the pictures in the same place -- Fox News.

"I saw a lot of Fox News and saw a lot of video and articles on the shooter. I saw the person's picture many, many times prior to those five days -- many times," he said.

During Detwiler's testimony, prosecutors for the first time played his body-camera footage from the morning of Dec. 9. The footage showed Detwiler and his partner casually entering the McDonald's before turning right to the rear of the restaurant, where they found Mangione sitting at a table.

"What's your name?" Detwiler asked in the footage.

"Mark," Mangione said.

"Mark what?" Detwiler asked.

"Mark Rosario," Mangione said.

"Someone called and said you were suspicious," Detwiler said in the video. "Thought you looked like someone."

Prosecutors on the first day of the hearing on Monday played for the first time security camera footage from inside the McDonald's where Mangione was arrested, the 911 call placed by the store manager who expressed alarm that he "looked like the CEO shooter in New York," and the minute-to-minute dispatch audio leading to his arrest.

"There's a male in the store that looks like the NYC shooter," a dispatcher said in a recording played in court.

The crux of Mangione's argument is that his constitutional rights were violated when Pennsylvania police interrogated him before reading him his rights and searching his backpack without a warrant.

Defense lawyers allege that officers waited nearly 20 minutes after first approaching Mangione, extensively questioning him about his whereabouts without informing him of his right to remain silent.

They also allege that officers searched through his backpack -- which allegedly contained a handgun, magazine, and his journal -- without having a warrant.

Citing police body camera footage, they argue that officers searched Mangione's backpack as early as 9:58 a.m. but waited until after 5 p.m. to seek a warrant. They have asked the judge to limit prosecutors from using the evidence because it was the "fruit" of an illegal search.

Prosecutors argue the arrest and search were conducted lawfully, and that the evidence overwhelmingly proves Mangione's guilt.

If defense attorneys succeed in limiting the evidence seized from Mangione's backpack and statements made during his arrests, they could severely undercut the prosecution's case against the alleged murderer.

