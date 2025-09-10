‘I really don’t think there’s anything that was a lie’: What the Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own drowning and fled the country told investigators

Heath Korvola/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The sun was getting ready to rise over a rural lake in Green Lake County, Wisconsin, when a sheriff's deputy shined his flashlight inside Ryan Borgwardt's minivan parked just yards away from the water's edge.

There was no one inside the car.

As the deputy took out his binoculars and gazed over the pier to see if he could spot anyone in the distance that morning in August 2024, he almost certainly could not have imagined that not only would Borgwardt not be found stuck in the lake, but would end up being traced across the world to the country of Georgia.

"I guess everything kind of hinged on me dying in the lake," Borgwardt told investigators in a December 2024 interview obtained by ABC News this week.

A husband and father of three, Borgwardt gained national attention last year after disappearing following an apparent trip to the lake to kayak and resurfacing months later in a video recorded in an undisclosed location where he maintained he was safe.

Borgwardt, who could not be reached for comment for this report, pleaded no contest last month to obstructing an officer and was sentenced to 89 days in jail. He also agreed to pay $30,000 in restitution to law enforcement to cover what was spent searching for him and apologized for his actions at his sentencing.

According to law enforcement, Borgwardt texted his wife of 22 years on the day he went kayaking that he was getting ready to head back to shore.

He never made it home that night. A team of first responders eventually found Borgwardt's kayak, but he was nowhere to be found.

Now, hundreds of records released by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office are shedding light on how Borgwardt made it from that Wisconsin lake all the way to Georgia, where he sought to build a life with a woman he met on the internet, according to prosecutors.

Officials previously declined to release these records to ABC News while the case against Borgwardt was pending.

The newly released documents range from receipts for Borgwardt's bus tickets --from Madison, Wisconsin, to Canada's Toronto Pearson International Airport -- to footage of Borgwardt crossing the border into Canada, and communications between American law enforcement and the woman he was in contact with while he was overseas.

"It is extremely important to explain why we want to speak with you," Green Lake County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk wrote to the woman, who had written in Russian that Ryan had become a good friend of hers over the previous year when she had been going through problems in her life.

"When is the last time that you spoke with Ryan," Vande Kolk asked in one email. "We need to know he is ok."

The communications show that Vande Kolk was ultimately able to get in touch with Borgwardt over email and Telegram, a messaging app.

"I realize I created this mess and now everyone is trying to put the pieces together," Borgwardt wrote in one email to Vande Kolk. "I am really sorry about that. It would have just been much easier if no one looked for me."

In another email, Borgwardt explained how, back in Wisconsin, he made it from the edge of the lake all the way to the bus station in Madison.

"I kayaked out there with my small fishing net," he wrote. "I tossed the phone. I inflated a small child inflatable raft good for about 250 lbs. After flipping the kayak, I spent the next 1 - 2 hours trying to paddle back to shore. (seemed like forever) But the winds, waves and the short "toy" paddles didn't work well that night, but worked enough. I got to shore somewhere across from the area that I parked."

Borgwardt wrote that he then rode an electric bike he had left in the brush for 66 miles.

"No one will truly ever forgot [sic] what I did, even if they somehow forgive me," Borgwardt wrote to Vande Kolk. "I can possibly come back to try and clean up as much as possible."

Borgwardt ultimately made the choice to fly from Batumi, Georgia, back to the United States, where he was ultimately brought in for questioning by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"I think the only thing I was keeping secret was where I was at," Borgwardt told investigators, according to a video of the interview. "I was adamant not to lie … so I really don't think there's anything that was a lie. I think I just didn't say too much."

