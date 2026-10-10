ICE agent strikes man with car during pursuit in Texas, authorities say

Law enforcement officials are at the scene after a man was struck by a vehicle driven by an ICE agent during chase, according to the Harris Courty Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 10, 2026, in Harris County, Texas. (KTRK)

A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle driven by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was allegedly pursuing him and another man on Saturday, Texas law enforcement officials and ICE said.

Maj. Anthony McConnell of the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigation Bureau told reporters that around 7:20 a.m. local time, law enforcement officers were called to Clay Road near Highway 6 just outside Houston after the unidentified ICE agent called 911 for an ambulance for the man, later identified by ICE as Miguel Parra-Hernandez, who was struck.

An ICE spokesperson said in a statement that the agency was attempting to arrest another man, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, a Mexican national who they allege had a criminal record and a final order of removal by a judge.

The ICE agent allegedly observed Mendoza-Cervantes and Parra-Hernandez, who the agency alleged was undocumented, enter a car and attempted a car stop, according to ICE.

McConnell said the ICE agent allegedly was pursuing the man and another person in their car and during the chase, the driver and the passenger left their vehicle on foot.

Surveillance video of the incident reviewed by ABC News appears to show the agent maneuvering his vehicle in the direction of the man running and striking him with the vehicle.

ICE alleged in a statement that "Parra-Hernandez ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck."

Parra-Hernandez appeared to suffer a broken leg, McConnell said. He was taken to the hospital and is in ICE custody, according to ICE.

ICE didn't immediately list any criminal history about Parra-Hernandez.

McConnell referred further inquiries about the incident to ICE.

"We're here to investigate the crash," he told reporters.

Deputies were collecting video evidence from nearby buildings as part of their investigation, McConnell said. No arrests have been made.

Mendoza-Cervantes was not found as of Sunday afternoon, ICE said.

Family members of Parra-Hernandez, community leaders and officials of the immigration FIEL Houston held a news conference in Houston on Sunday.

"We have been in contact with Miguel’s family, and they are very worried about his health. He is alive but is supposed to undergo surgery for his leg, which is broken in three places," said Cesar Espinosa, executive director at FIEL Houston.

Espinosa demanded accountability from ICE and called for a transparent investigation of the incident.

"We have more questions than answers. The biggest question we have is why does this keep happening? We demand answers and transparency from all agencies involved," Espinosa said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones called on ICE to provide all evidence to the Harris County Sheriff's office and to cooperate with the investigation, adding that she was "horrified" about the incident.

"We demand full transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law," she said in her statement.

Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin said, "Time is of the essence in getting the facts, and the public deserves clear, accurate answers."

"ICE must cooperate fully with the local investigation," Kamin said. "My office supports Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and District Attorney Sean Teare in their ongoing independent investigation, and the Harris County Attorney's Office stands ready to assist and support these critical efforts. We will continue to monitor developments closely as the facts become clear."

The Texas incident comes two days after ICE agents shot a man inside his car with his 5-year-old son in the backseat in New York City during an attempted arrest.

Oscar Belgal, 28, is currently being held in custody and awaiting court appearances following the incident.

ICE alleged Belgal, a Dominican national, "weaponized his vehicle," and rammed ICE vehicles. Surveillance footage released by the police showed the initial encounter where two armed men approached Belgal's car and hit the driver side window.

Several New York City officials, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, condemned ICE's actions and called on the federal government to remove them from the city.

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