ICE In Maine

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials said they have launched “Operation Catch of the Day,” a targeted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement effort in Maine.

ICE Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde says the operation has resulted in about 50 arrests so far. Hyde said the agency is targeting about 1,400 individuals in Maine.

Hyde also criticized Maine’s law enforcement ban on collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying it has hindered operations.

DHS did not immediately provide additional details on the specific locations of arrests or the identities of those targeted.