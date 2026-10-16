ICE officer who allegedly struck man in Texas with vehicle placed on administrative leave, agency says

Law enforcement officials are at the scene after a man was struck by a vehicle driven by an ICE agent during chase, according to the Harris Courty Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 10, 2026, in Harris County, Texas. (KTRK)

The Immigrations Customs and Enforcement officer who allegedly struck a man with a vehicle during a pursuit outside Houston last weekend has been placed on administrative leave, the agency said.

The move is standard for all use-of-force incidents, according to an ICE spokesperson.

"This incident is under active internal investigation," the spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

On Saturday, Miguel Parra-Hernandez was hit by a car operated by an ICE agent during an arrest as the unidentified officer attempted to arrest him and another suspect, the agency said. Parra-Hernandez, who ICE alleged is undocumented, is currently in the hospital recovering from injuries to his legs, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said Parra-Hernandez broke his leg in three places and has undergone two surgeries.

Parra-Hernandez has not been charged by any law enforcement agency as of Thursday, according to the DA's office.

ICE said in a statement that that one of its officers was pursuing Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, a Mexican national who they allege had a criminal record and a final order of removal by a judge, and observed him get in a vehicle with Parra-Hernandez Saturday morning.

The ICE officer attempted a car stop, and Mendoza-Cervantes and Parra-Hernandez fled their vehicle on foot, according to ICE and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video of the incident reviewed by ABC News appears to show the ICE vehicle moving in the direction of a man running and then striking him.

An ICE spokesperson alleged in a statement that Parra-Hernandez "ran in front of an ICE vehicle" when he was hit.

"Allegations that ICE struck Miguel Parra-Hernandez intentionally are RECKLESS and FALSE. The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct," the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Mendoza-Cervantes remains at large as of Friday, according to ICE.

Teare, the DA, is currently probing the situation and told ABC News Wednesday that his office could possibly pursue criminal charges against the ICE officer.

The DA's office said two people were allegedly detained by the ICE agent prior to the incident and in the back seat of the ICE officer's vehicle when Parra-Hernandez was hit.

Teare told ABC News Thursday that his office was able to interview one of those witnesses before they were deported and that he believes the ICE officer intentionally struck Parra-Hernandez.

"Thankfully, we were able to meet with him in custody yesterday, but we were the only individuals to even speak to him," the DA told ABC News.

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