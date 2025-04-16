Ice-Out Officially Declared

Its official, ice-out has been declared on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Emerson Aviation made the declaration at 7:02 a.m. this morning

Ice-in is declared on the lake when all five ports the M/S Mount Washington visits are covered with ice. This year, Ice-in happened on January 13th . Ice-out is declared when the ship can once again navigate all of those ports.

The full ice-out datasbase goes back to 1887. Over that full range of time, the average date of ice-out was April 18th.

Last year, ice-out was declared March 17th, the earliest date on record.