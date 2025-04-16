Ice-Out Officially Declared

Ice-Out Officially Declared
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 16, 2025

Its official, ice-out has been declared on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Emerson Aviation made the declaration at 7:02 a.m. this morning

Ice-in is declared on the lake when all five ports the M/S Mount Washington visits are covered with ice. This year, Ice-in  happened on  January 13th. Ice-out is declared when the ship can once again navigate all of those ports.

The full ice-out datasbase goes back to 1887. Over that full range of time, the average date of ice-out was April 18th.

Last year, ice-out was declared March 17th, the earliest date on record.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH DOJ Asking For Scam Texts To Be Reported

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 16, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

93 North in Bow Closed

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital