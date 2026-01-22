Manchester police say there is no credible information about rumors of increased ICE presence in the City.

The rumors are floating as there is increased ICE activity in Maine.

Maine Governor Janet Mills says the state is monitoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as they conduct operations in several communities including Lewiston and Portland.

ICE says it’s working to target criminals statewide and dozens of arrests have already been made.

Mills says her office is committed to ensuring the safety and civil rights of all people.