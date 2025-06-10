Ice Spice joins cast of ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
June 10, 2025
Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney

Ice Spice has gone from rapping "Bikini Bottom" to being in a film that is set in the underwater city of the same name. Deadline reports Ice has been cast for the upcoming animated feature The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Ice joins a team featuring cast members Regina Hall, Arturo Castro, George Lopez and Sherry Cola, as well as Tom Kenny, who will reprise his role as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. Ice will also contribute to the music's soundtrack.

Ice briefly reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, sharing "Yay" alongside a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article announcing the film.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is set to release on Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

