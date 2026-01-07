Icy Roads Causing Numerous Accidents

Icy Roads Causing Numerous Accidents
January 7, 2026

Snowfall and a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain has made for slippery conditions on the roads this morning in parts of New Hampshire and Maine

Numerous spinouts and crashes have been reported along the Spaulding Turnpike, the Maine Turnpike, Route 101 and Interstate 93 and 89.

Part of Route 16 in Wakefield has been closed due to a serious crash involving a truck and another vehicle.

Highway speeds are a bit slower on NH state highways due to the icy roads.

Drivers are urged to give plow drivers additional room as they clear and treat the roads.

