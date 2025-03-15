Idaho college killings: Dramatic 911 call revealed

National News
Kayna Whitworth, ABC News
March 15, 2025
Moscow police found the bodies of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental home Nov. 13, 2022, at 1122 King Road in Moscow. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

At least 13 dead as severe storms sweep through the Midwest

Melissa Griffin and Jon Haworth, ABC News
Mar. 15, 2025
National News

5 people dead in massive car crash in Austin, driver charged

Jon Haworth, ABC News
Mar. 14, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital