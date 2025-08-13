IDF chief approves new Gaza attack plan, spokesperson says

Smoke rises from the area following an Israeli attack on former Social Development building on August 13, 2025 in Rafah, Gaza. Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday approved "the main framework for the IDF's operational plan in the Gaza Strip," according to an IDF spokesperson.

"As part of the discussion, IDF operations to date were presented, including an attack in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon," the spokesperson added.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security cabinet approved plans for the IDF to seize and occupy Gaza City -- the strip's largest urban area -- as part of an expanded military operation to "demilitarize" the strip and remove Hamas from power.

The operation would force the IDF to operate in areas where Israel believes Hamas is holding living hostages.

Netanyahu set out "five principles" for the end of the war.

"One, Hamas disarmed. Second, all hostages freed. Third, Gaza demilitarized. Fourth, Israel has overriding security control. And five, non-Israeli, peaceful civil administration -- by that I mean a civilian administration that doesn't educate its children for terror, that doesn't pay terrorists and doesn't launch terrorist attacks against Israel."

Netanyahu's plans to expand the war have been sharply criticized by the families of the hostages who call it a death sentence for their loved ones. Israel believes 20 hostages are still alive in Hamas captivity -- the terror group is also holding the bodies of 30 killed hostages.

Hospitals across Gaza recorded 123 deaths and 437 injuries over the previous 24 hours, Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

Among the dead were 21 people killed while trying to collect humanitarian aid, the ministry said, while another 185 people were injured.

Eight deaths due to hunger were also recorded across Gaza, the ministry said on Wednesday.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor and Diaa Ostaz contributed to this report.

