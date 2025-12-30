Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo recognized in UK’s New Year’s Honours List 2026

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
December 30, 2025
Cynthia Erivo at The Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars on King Charles III's New Year's Honours List 2026. The honors system recognizes figures from across British society for their public achievements, and commitment to serving and helping the U.K.

Idris has been awarded a knighthood for his services to young people, while Cynthia has been made an MBE for services to music and drama.

Idris has worked with the youth via his Elba Hope Foundation, which supports education, among other things. He previously launched the Don’t Stop Your Future anti knife advocacy campaign and teamed with the King's Trust (formerly known as the Prince's Trust) to provide youth with hands-on training, mentoring and direct pathways into in music, creative media and more.

As for Cynthia, her services in music and drama include acting and/or singing in Broadway's The Color Purple, Wicked and its sequel, Harriet and Genius: Aretha. She's also shared her expertise with other artists via a master class at the American Theatre Wing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Stranger Things’ series finale trailer finds Hawkins gang preparing for final battle

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital