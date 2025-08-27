Immigration facility ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ will have no detainees in the next few days, Florida official says

National News
Luke Barr, ABC News
August 27, 2025
Sign for "Alligator Alcatraz" at the entrance to the detention center in the Everglades, Florida, United States, on August 24, 2025. (Jesus Olarte/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(OCHOPEE, Fla.) -- The controversial immigration facility in the Florida Everglades known as "Alligator Alcatraz" will soon have no detainees in it, according to an email obtained by ABC News.

The email was sent by Kevin Guthrie, the head of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, to the interfaith community.

"We are probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days," Guthrie wrote.

The detention center was the subject of lawsuits, one of which halted new detainees from being transported to the facility.

President Donald Trump and top Homeland Security brass visited the facility, which they have testified in court is expected to cost about $400 million.

The South Florida Interfaith Community wrote to the FDEM about allowing access to faith services at the facility in recent days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced that his administration is opening a new immigration detention facility in the state dubbed "Deportation Depot."

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Arrest made in Philadelphia cold-case mob hit near scene of the crime: Officials

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Aug. 27, 2025
National News

Search for missing 7-month-old: Officials have ‘strong indication’ on location of baby’s remains

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Aug. 27, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital