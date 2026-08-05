Impasse In UNH-Faculty Contract Talks

Contract talks between UNH and the faculty union reportedly are going to mediation.

There is an impasse after more than 16 months of bargaining.

The two sides are at odds over salaries and benefits.

The union said the university has also not responded adequately to faculty turnover and increased workloads.

UNH counters it has bargained in good faith while dealing with a drop in enrollment and a ten-million-dollar operating loss for fiscal 2027.