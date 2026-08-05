Impasse In UNH-Faculty Contract Talks

Impasse In UNH-Faculty Contract Talks
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 5, 2026

Contract talks between UNH and the faculty union reportedly are  going to mediation.

There is an impasse after more than 16 months of bargaining.

The two sides are at odds over salaries and benefits.

The union said the university has also not responded adequately to faculty turnover and increased workloads.

UNH counters it has bargained in good faith while dealing with a drop in enrollment and a ten-million-dollar operating loss for fiscal 2027.

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