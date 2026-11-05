In brief: ‘A Proud Family Wizmas’ trailer and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
November 5, 2026

Zoo wee mama, indeed. There's a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ animated holiday comedy film Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway. Readers of Jeff Kinney’s bestselling book series can see the Heffley family come to life in this festive film that premieres on Dec. 4 ...

Speaking of trailers for holiday specials, fans of The Proud Family can watch a brand-new look at the upcoming stop-motion holiday special A Proud Family Wizmas. It arrives on Disney+ Nov. 14. The special is filled with songs and follows Penny Proud as she accidentally destroys Christmas and sets out to make things right. Kyla Pratt returns to voice Penny while guest stars Anderson .Paak, Lil Rel Howery, JB Smoove and Gabrielle Union come along for the ride ...

Camila Mendes is back in character as Ana Santos. The actress once again stars as the character in the new sequel film Upgraded 2. Prime Video has announced cameras are up and rolling on the movie in Venice, Italy ...

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