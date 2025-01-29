In brief: Amelia Dimoldenberg to return as Oscars red carpet correspondent and more

Kirsten Dunst, Keanu Reeves and Daniel Brühl have started production on the new Ruben Östlund movie The Entertainment System is Down, Deadline reports. The film is a dark satire set on a flight between England and Australia where the entertainment system fails and passengers must remain bored for the entirety of the trip. As filming has begun, Connor Swindells, Daniel Webber, Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie, Lindsay Duncan, Allan Corduner, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Erin Ainsworth, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist, Elle Piper and Tea Stjärne have also been revealed as part of the cast ...

Amelia Dimoldenberg is returning to the Oscars red carpet. The comedian and Chicken Shop Date host will serve as the social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent at the 97th Academy Awards. This marks her second year in a row holding the position. As part of her duties, she'll interview nominees and talent on the Oscars red carpet before the ceremony, which will air live on March 2 on ABC and Hulu ...

Kate Mara has joined Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington in the upcoming Apple limited series Imperfect Women. Deadline reported the news on Tuesday, saying that Mara's role is still under wraps. The show will be based on the 2021 novel written by Araminta Hall, which examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decadeslong friendship between three women ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.