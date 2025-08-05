In brief: ‘Are You My First?’ trailer drops and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 5, 2025

The trailer for Are You My First? has arrived. The new reality dating series arrives to Hulu on Aug. 18. The show follows "the largest group of eligible virgins ever assembled, arriving in a tropical paradise with their hearts open and their V-cards intact," according to an official synopsis. Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe host the series, which will have all 10 episodes available to binge at the time it premieres ...

American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for season 18. The NBC show will begin filming the 18th season this fall in Las Vegas. A brand-new round of competition will be added this time around, including a supersized three-lane racecourse ...

Stephen Colbert has landed a new gig at CBS. The late night host, whose program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled by CBS in July, is set to guest star in season 3 of the CBS comedy-drama series ElsbethEntertainment Weekly reports. Colbert will play the host of the fictional show Way Late with Scotty Bristol ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

George Clooney doesn’t ‘give a s***’ if critics think he always plays himself

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 5, 2025
Entertainment News

Trump says Sydney Sweeney has ‘HOTTEST ad out there’ amid controversy

Katie Kindelan and Lalee Ibssa
Aug. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital