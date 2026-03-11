In brief: ‘Bait’ official trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
March 11, 2026

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has given an update on Heartstopper Forever, the upcoming Netflix film that will serve as the series' finale. Deadline reports Oseman said, while speaking at the London Book Fair on Tuesday, that the film will not arrive on Netflix before the final book in the series debuts on July 2. “It won’t be coming out before the book," Oseman said. "It was so important to me that the book comes out first, so people can experience the end of the story in the book. The series was the adaptation, not the other way around.” ...

The trailer for Riz Ahmed's new comedy series Bait has arrived. Prime Video has released the official trailer for the new six-episode series, which will debut in its entirety on March 25. The show follows a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes in the audition of a lifetime ...

Josh Lucas, Tim Blake Nelson and Josh Duhamel are all new additions to the upcoming Paramount Pictures film The Rescue. Deadline reports the film, which stars Brandon Sklenar, will also feature Nick Searcy, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Austin Amelio and Spencer Treat Clark as part of its cast ...

