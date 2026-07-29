In brief: ‘Below’ teaser trailer and more

Rachel Sennott is back on set. Her HBO series I Love LA has started production on season 2. HBO made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram. The photo features Sennott sitting in a director's chair sporting a brand-new blond hairstyle. "We’re back and blonder. #ILoveLA Season 2 is in production," the post's caption reads ...

The first look at Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is here. Fans can take a peek at the first photos from the new season. Michael C. Hall returns to his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan in the second season of the Paramount+ series. New episodes are set to premiere later in 2026. Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine and Kadia Saraf also star in the series ...

The teaser trailer for Below has arrived. Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Josh Hartnett. The actor plays a stubborn fisherman living in a small Canadian town. He's haunted by the death of his father and is spooked by a strange sea creature that starts terrorizing his town. Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton and Ruby Stokes also star in the show, which debuts on Oct. 8 ...

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