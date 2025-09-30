In brief: ‘Big Brother’ season 27 winner crowned and more

Mary Pat Thompson
September 30, 2025

(SPOILER ALERT) One houseguest reigned supreme during the Big Brother season 27 live finale. In the end, it was Ashley Hollis who came out on top, winning the season of the reality competition series against her fellow finalists Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope. While it was Hollis who took home the $750,000 grand prize, Keanu Soto took home the America's Favorite Houseguest prize, securing $50,000 for himself after garnering over 65 percent of the votes ...

The Naked Gun is shooting over to Paramount+. The comedy film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson will be available to stream on the platform on Tuesday. Paul Walter Hauser also stars in the movie from director Akiva Schaffer ...

Mid-Century Modern has been canceled at Hulu. The sitcom will not return for a second season, its co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick announced in an Instagram post on Monday. "Ten great episodes... Not enough," Mutchnick wrote. "But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched." ...

 

