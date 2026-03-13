In brief: ‘Big Mistakes’ gets trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 13, 2026

The official trailer for Dan Levy's newest series has arrived. Netflix has released the first look at its new comedy thriller show Big Mistakes. It premieres to the service on April 9. Along with Levy, the show stars Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum and Jack Innanen. It follows two siblings who are in over their heads when their dying grandma accidentally gets them involved in organized crime ...

The littlest guy on Family Guy now has his own show. FOX and Hulu have given a two-season order to Stewie, which will be a spinoff of Family Guy centered on the Griffin family's youngest son. The animated comedy will follow Stewie Griffin through preschool, as well as his exploration of time and space ...

Marshals has been renewed for season 2 at CBS. The Yellowstone spinoff has received an early pickup for a second season after only two episodes of season 1 have aired. The Taylor Sheridan show was the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead since 2017 ...

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