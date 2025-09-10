In brief: ‘Black Mirror’ creator announces new Netflix crime thriller and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 10, 2025

The TV series set in The Conjuring universe that's headed to HBO Max has some new updates. Deadline reports that the project, which has been in development since 2023, will have Nancy Won serve as its showrunner and executive producer. WandaVision writers Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires are also set to write its scripts ...

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has announced a new Netflix crime thriller series. The Emmy winner has created a new, currently untitled four-part detective series that is in production now. The show stars Paddy ConsidineGeorgina Campbell and Lena Headey. It follows a detective on a mission to catch a serial killer before they run out of victims ...

Michael Caine is coming out of retirement. The 92-year-old actor is set to star alongside Vin Diesel in a sequel to the 2015 fantasy film The Last Witch HunterEntertainment Weekly reports. A deal with Caine has not yet been finalized, the outlet reports, though he is attached to the film and will reprise his role as the 36th Dolan ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez tease the mystery of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 10, 2025
Entertainment News

Watch Hugh Jackman sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in new trailer for Neil Diamond-themed film

Andrea Dresdale
Sep. 9, 2025
Adult ContemporaryClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital