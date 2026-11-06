In brief: Cameron Diaz stars in ‘Bad Day’ trailer and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
November 6, 2026

Vince Vaughn stars in the new trailer for Bad Monkey season 2. The second season of the Apple TV comedy series debuts on Dec. 2. It features an all-new original story and is based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel. A new installment of the 10-episode season debuts every Wednesday through Feb. 3, 2027. Natalie Martinez, Charlotte Lawrence and John Ortiz star in the season, which also features John Malkovich and Yvonne Strahovski ...

We now know when to expect the reboot of The Rockford Files. NBC has set its premiere date for the new version of the 1970s series on Jan. 7, 2027. A special preview of the show will air on Jan. 2, 2027, immediately following the network's telecast of the NFL. Buffy the Vampire Slayer's David Boreanaz stars in the upcoming series about a private investigator who solves cases in Los Angeles ...

Cameron Diaz is having a Bad Day in the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix film. The actress plays a single mom named Joy who strives to keep a promise to her daughter on the worst day of her life. Dealing with everything from a towed car, being accused of bank fraud and gossiping neighborhood moms, Joy tries to make it to her youngest daughter's soccer game. The film arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 11. It also stars Danielle Brooks, John Higgins, Ed O’Neill, Mark Duplass and Retta ...

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