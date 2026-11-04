In brief: ‘Chicken Shop Date’ heads to the big screen and more

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
November 4, 2026

It seems a new docuseries centered on Justin Timberlake is on the way. Variety reports a four-part documentary series about the actor and musician will premiere on Apple TV in December. The tell-all project will feature Janet Jackson talking about the infamous wardrobe malfunction that took place at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, the outlet reports. ABC Audio has reached out to Apple TV for confirmation ...

Chicken Shop Date is headed for the big screen. As the popular YouTube series comes to a close, audiences in New York and LA will be able to watch Amelia Dimoldenberg "date" celebrities for the final time at select movie theaters. The one-night-only event is set for Nov. 24 ...

This scream queen has found her next part. Deadline reports Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman will lead a new sci-fi thriller film titled Heartache. The movie comes from first-time feature filmmaker Beth Fletcher and centers on a woman who wants to find love in a world where heartbreak has become lethal ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cynthia Ervio joins cast of Snoop Dogg biopic as Tupac Shakur’s mother

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 4, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Toni Collette to star in Apple TV comedy-drama series ‘Lenni’

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 4, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
[email protected]

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital