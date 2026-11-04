In brief: ‘Chicken Shop Date’ heads to the big screen and more

It seems a new docuseries centered on Justin Timberlake is on the way. Variety reports a four-part documentary series about the actor and musician will premiere on Apple TV in December. The tell-all project will feature Janet Jackson talking about the infamous wardrobe malfunction that took place at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, the outlet reports. ABC Audio has reached out to Apple TV for confirmation ...

Chicken Shop Date is headed for the big screen. As the popular YouTube series comes to a close, audiences in New York and LA will be able to watch Amelia Dimoldenberg "date" celebrities for the final time at select movie theaters. The one-night-only event is set for Nov. 24 ...

This scream queen has found her next part. Deadline reports Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman will lead a new sci-fi thriller film titled Heartache. The movie comes from first-time feature filmmaker Beth Fletcher and centers on a woman who wants to find love in a world where heartbreak has become lethal ...

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