In brief: Claire Foy, Matthew Macfadyen to star in ‘You Are Here’ and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 31, 2026

Claire Foy and Matthew Macfadyen are teaming up for a new drama series. The actors are set to star in You Are Here for STARZ and BBC. The new show will be based on the love story written by author David Nicholls. He adapted his own story as an eight-part series to be directed by Normal People's Lenny Abrahamson ...

Fake Skating is headed to the big screen. Sony Pictures has tapped The Fault in our Stars director Josh Boone to direct the film adaptation of the high school hockey romance book by Lynn Painter. It marks the first book by the bestselling author to get a screen adaptation. Morgan Lehmann and Victoria Bata wrote its screenplay while Boone and his writing partner Knate Lee handled its revisions ...

The official teaser trailer for Alix Earle's Netflix documentary series has arrived. Earle Meets World follows the Gen Z influencer's everyday life as she balances making big moves in her career while staying true to herself. The series consists of eight 45-minute episodes. It premieres on Sept. 4 ...

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