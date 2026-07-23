In brief: ‘Clayface’ official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 23, 2026

The official trailer for Clayface has arrived. Warner Bros. Studios and DC Studios have released the trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 23. The horror thriller comes from director James Watkins. It stars Tom Rhys Harries as the titular villain. Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan also star in the film, which was written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini with a story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC ...

Sacha Baron Cohen's new Ali G movie now has a title. The movie will be called Ali G: Who Iz I? Amazon MGM Studios is set to release it in theaters on Oct. 23. It marks Cohen's directorial debut ...

Even more actors have joined the cast of 13 Going on 30. Taylor Zakhar Perez, Owen Thiele, Nasim Pedrad, Supriya Ganesh and Myra Molloy have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming reboot of the romantic comedy film. They join stars Emily Bader and Logan Lerman, as well as the ensemble cast that includes Adeline Rudolph, Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows and Dan Bucatinsky ...

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