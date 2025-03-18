In brief: Colin Farrell joins ‘Sgt. Rock’ film and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 18, 2025

It looks like Colin Farrell is sticking with DC Comics. The actor is in talks to star in the title role of Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film, Sgt. Rock. Deadline first reported the casting news for the film, which will not take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, in which Farrell plays the titular role in The Penguin series. Farrell would play Franklin John Rock in the film, which is set during World War II ...

Scott Eastwood is joining the Colleen Hoover-verse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has joined the upcoming feature adaptation of Hoover's 2019 novel Regretting You. The movie, which hits theaters on Oct. 24, also stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Willa Fitzgerald. The story follows what happens after a car accident took the lives of two family members, leaving many secrets and regrets to come to the surface ...

Pamela Anderson has found her next film role. The actress will star in the drama Place to Be, directed by Kornél Mundruczó, as Deadline first reported. She joins Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi in the project, which has started filming in Sydney ...

