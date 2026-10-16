In brief: Colman Domingo, Rachel McAdams join ‘Lizard Music’ and more

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Julianne Kroon
October 16, 2026

The music is getting louder for Benny Safdie. Colman Domingo, Rachel McAdams, Jeff Goldblum and David Krumholtz have been added to the voice cast for Safdie’s Lizard Music, Deadline reports. The film will be a live-action, CGI hybrid about a boy “who stumbles upon a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music.” Already on board for the project are Dwayne Johnson, Alicia Silverstone, Regina Hall and newcomer Theo Leber. Safdie wrote the script based on Daniel Pinkwater’s novel of the same name …

Merritt Wever, Mason Gooding and Abbey Lee have signed on for Durango, which has officially landed a series order at Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new drama series will star Cooper Hoffman as Mikey and Kathryn Newton as Bunny, who are “riding an avalanche of bad decisions and falling in love while running from cops, criminals, and Mikey’s wife in pursuit of their own American dream,” according to an official logline. The series pickup comes seven months after Hulu ordered a pilot for the project from writer Eliza Clark ...

A new Broadway revival has locked in some big-name talent, Deadline reports. Tatiana Maslany, John Turturro and Tony Shalhoub are returning to the stage in a revival of Eugène Ionesco’s play Rhinoceros, which was last seen on the Great White Way in 1961. Rhinoceros will have a limited run, with previews beginning April 7 at the Todd Haimes Theatre …

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