In brief: ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 trailer and more

April 21, 2025

We now have the premiere date for season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. MTV has announced that the reality show will return for its next season on May 29. This time around, the gang is celebrating 15 years since they spent their first summer together in the original house in Seaside Heights ...

Clean Slate has been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline confirmed the cancellation news in a guest column penned by stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace as well as creator Dan Ewen. The show was the final completed project that involved TV legend Norman Lear ...

Conan O'Brien Must Go has a season 2 premiere date. The second season of the travel show will debut May 8 on Max. The streaming service released an official trailer along with the premiere date announcement. The series follows O'Brien as he explores local cultures from across the world and connects with fans he first met on his podcast ...

