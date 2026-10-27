In brief: ‘Coven Academy’ renewed for season 2 and more

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
October 27, 2026

Coven Academy is coming back for more. The teen drama series has been renewed for season 2 at Disney+ and Hulu. The announcement comes three weeks after the show's season 1 premiere. Its first season follows three teenage witches and their warlock peers at an elite magical boarding school. Malina Pauli Weissman, Malachi Barton, Jordan Leftwich and Ora Duplass star in the series. Disney is the parent company of ABC News  ...

Keanu Reeves seems to be taking on a new action film. Deadline reports the actor will star in the upcoming movie Maelstrom for Netflix. He takes over the lead role from Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who left the project for undisclosed reasons. ABC Audio has reached out to representatives of Reeves for confirmation ...

The Baywatch reboot now has an official premiere date. It will debut to Fox on Jan. 6, 2027. Fans can expect to see Stephen Amell step into the role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of previous Baywatch Captain Mitch. Hobie's life turns upside down when his daughter Charlie (Jessica Belkin) arrives on his doorstep with hopes of continuing the family legacy. Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck and Brooks Nader also star in the show ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chrishell Stause announces split from partner G Flip

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 27, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Oct. 26, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryCRSEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
[email protected]

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital