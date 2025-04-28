In brief: Critics Choice Awards 2026 gets date and more

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are set to take place on Jan. 4, 2026, the Critics Choice Association has announced. It will be broadcast on E! and also stream live on USA Network. The awards ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and honor the best in movies and TV ...

Two new movies are headed to Peacock for their streaming debut. Black Bag will begin streaming May 2 on the platform, while Love Hurts will drop on May 9. Steven Soderbergh directed the spy thriller Black Bag, which stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan. Ke Huy Quan stars in the action-comedy Love Hurts, while Ariana DeBose co-stars ...

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the film adaptation of the video game Split Fiction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will direct the film about a pair of authors who become trapped in the universes they write about. It is not yet known who Sweeney will play in the film ...

