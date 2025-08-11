In brief: ‘Cruel Summer’ season 3 to star Olivia Holt and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 11, 2025

Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner are uniting for a brand new rom-com. The pair is set to star in the film One Night Only, according to DeadlineAnyone but You director Will Gluck will helm the film based on his rewrite of Travis Braun's script. The original story from Braun followed two strangers who met on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal ...

Olivia Holt's summer is looking not so cruel. The actress is set to return for a third season of Cruel Summer that is in development at Hulu and Freeform, Variety reports. Holt would reprise her role of Kate Wallis from season 1 of the show and also executive produce ...

Pedro Pascal summer continues on. The actor is in talks to star in the upcoming film Behemoth!Deadline reports. Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote and will direct the film, which revolves around a cellist ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ to premiere at the New York Film Festival

Jill Lances
Aug. 11, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

‘Weapons’ shoots to #1 at the box office; ‘Freakier Friday’ in at #2

Andrea Dresdale
Aug. 11, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital