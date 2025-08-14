In brief: Dan Levy’s upcoming Netflix series gets title and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 14, 2025

Antony Starr is saying goodbye to The Boys. The actor, who portrayed Homelander in the Prime Video series, shared a lengthy tribute to Instagram on Wednesday, giving his first comments about the show ending since it wrapped production in July. "Difficult to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career," Starr wrote on Instagram ...

Dan Levy's upcoming Netflix series now has a title. The new comedy series will be called Big MistakesTaylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf also star in the show, which follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the organized crime world ...

Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley are teaming up for a new Hulu series. The actresses are set to star in and executive produce the limited series Count My Lies. The show is based on the novel of the same name, which follows compulsive liar Sloane (Woodley) who fibs her way into a nanny position for the charismatic Violet (Lohan) ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t keep up with fan reactions to ‘And Just Like That…’

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

Cillian Murphy is a teacher at a reform school in trailer for Netflix’s ‘Steve’

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 13, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital