In brief: Daniel Radcliffe joins Tracy Morgan’s NBC comedy and more

Daniel Radcliffe is joining the cast of the upcoming Tracy Morgan comedy pilot at NBC. The show, which is currently untitled, comes from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, as well as writer Sam Means. In the new show, Morgan stars as a disgraced former football player who is looking to fix his image. Radcliffe will play Arthur Tobin in the show, an award-winning filmmaker who sets out to make a documentary about the former football star ...

Time for a tall of glass of milk. Babygirl will make its streaming debut on Max on April 25. The A24 film will premiere on HBO the following day, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET. Nicole Kidman stars alongside Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in the film, which was written and directed by Halina Reijn ...

Phoebe Dynevor is in talks to join Jake Gyllenhaal in M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming supernatural romantic thriller, which is based on an original idea he co-created with Nicholas Sparks, according to Deadline. Shyamalan and Sparks are both individually writing a screenplay and a novel based on said concept ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.