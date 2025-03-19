In brief: Darren Aronofsky in talks to direct ‘Cujo’ remake for Netflix and more

The Buccaneers season 2 now has a release date. The second season of the Apple TV+ series will premiere on the streamer on June 18. First-look photos of the new season dropped on Tuesday, showing off new cast member Leighton Meester. Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse and Christina Hendricks star in the period drama, based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name ...

The trailer for Jacob Elordi's latest TV series, The Narrow to the Deep North, has arrived. The show is based on Richard Flanagan's Booker Prize winner and comes to Prime Video on April 18. The show follows the story of Dorrigo Evans — showing his passionate affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp, and the years he spent as a surgeon and reluctant war hero ...

Darren Aronofsky is in talks to direct the Cujo remake for Netflix, Variety reports. The film, which will be an adaptation of Stephen King's novel about a bloodthirsty pet dog, would mark the acclaimed director's first time helming a film for a streaming service ...

