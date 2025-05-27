In brief: Disney films release dates, a ‘Top Gun’ experience in Vegas underway and more

Disney recently shared release information for a couple of highly anticipated movies. The Dog Stars, a 20th Century Studios project, is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. It's due to hit screens in March 2026 and will star Saltburn's Jacob Elordi. And Avatar fans can rejoice: the newest film in the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set for release on Dec. 19, a few months after the Oct. 3 rerelease of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water ...

Prime Video has announced there will not be a fourth season of its action-adventure fantasy series The Wheel of Time. Deadline reports the decision not to move forward came after "lengthy deliberations" and as a result of financial issues. The Wheel of Time is a TV adaptation of the book of the same name, starring Rosamund Pike ...

Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment plan to bring a Top Gun experience to the Las Vegas Strip. Based on the iconic Tom Cruise films, the new experience is described as an "adrenaline-charged, immersive" theme park that will combine "daring rides" and "cinematic storytelling." The venture will include fighter jet stimulators, immersive technology and a reimagining of Top Gun: Maverick's Hard Deck bar and restaurant with live piano sing-alongs ...

