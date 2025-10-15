In brief: Eddie Murphy doc, Lisa Ann Walter comedy special, and more

A documentary all about Eddie Murphy is making its way to Netflix. The film, called Being Eddie, arrives Nov. 12. It will detail the comedian's journey from being a cast member on Saturday Night Live right out of high school to the film career that followed. The documentary features stars Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx and Jerry Seinfeld telling all about the Oscar-nominated actor ...

Abbott Elementary and The Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter is releasing her first-ever stand-up comedy special. The actress has signed a deal with Hulu for her debut hourlong comedy special, which will air in 2026. The actress shared the news to Instagram Tuesday ...

Cousin Greg has his next gig. Deadline reports that Succession star Nicholas Braun has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film The S***heads. The movie will also star Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Peter Dinklage. It follows a cynic and an idealist who both hit rock bottom and find the courage to face their failures ...

