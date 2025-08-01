In brief: ‘Eenie Meanie’ official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 1, 2025

The third season of Tulsa King now has a release date. Paramount+ has announced that season 3 of the Sylvester Stallone-starring series will premiere on Sept. 21. Season 3 finds Dwight's empire expanding, just as his list of enemies also continues to grow. "Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family," according to an official synopsis ...

The trailer for Zoey Deutch's new rom-com The Threesome has arrived. The film follows an impulsive night between three people that leaves two women facing unexpected pregnancies. Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz also star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 5 ...

Samara Weaving stars in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu film Eenie Meanie. The high-speed thriller follows a former getaway driver who gets dragged back into her past when a previous boss gives her the chance to save her ex-boyfriend's life. Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch and Randall Park also star in the film, which is available to stream on Aug. 22 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: ‘Eenie Meanie’ official trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Taron Egerton is ‘enormously proud of’ his film ‘She Rides Shotgun’

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital