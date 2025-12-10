In brief: Ego Nwodim to host 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 10, 2025

Ego Nwodim has been tapped to host the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Saturday Night Live alum will host the awards show on Feb. 15, 2026. "No stage celebrates the incredible work of these visionary artists and independent creators everywhere quite like the Spirit Awards,” Nwodim said in a statement. “I can’t wait to join Film Independent for an afternoon of fun, laughs and a few surprises.” ...

Sigourney Weaver is in talks to join a new action franchise. Deadline reports the actress is in conversations to join the upcoming Tomb Raider series at Prime Video. The show will star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge will write and executive produce ...

We now know who will join Kim Kardashian in the upcoming Netflix ensemble comedy The Fifth Wheel. Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster are set to star in the upcoming film that follows a disastrous group trip to Las Vegas. Kardashian will also produce the film, which will be directed by Eva Longoria, and written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri tease ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 10, 2025
Entertainment News

Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Dec. 9, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital