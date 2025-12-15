In brief: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 new photos and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 15, 2025

Helena Bonham Carter could be checking in at The White Lotus. Deadline reports that the actress is in early talks for a starring role in season 4 of the drama series from Mike White. This new season will be set in France. Casey Boys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, confirmed in November that casting had begun for the next season of the popular series ...

HBO Max has released a brand-new trailer teasing its upcoming 2026 programming. The video shows off first looks at Euphoria season 3, House of the Dragon season 3 and The Pitt season 2, among many others. A24 also released new images from season 3 of Euphoria to Instagram. They include photos of Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney in character. "Euphoria Season 3. April 2026 on @hbomax," A24's caption reads ...

Two big names from the Taylor Sheridan universe are teaming up for a new film. Deadline reports that Hassie Harrison is set to act with Brandon Sklenar is the upcoming Western thriller The Rescue for Paramount. The movie will be directed by Potsy Ponciroli from a script by John Fusco ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

