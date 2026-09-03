In brief: First look at ‘Newlyweds’ and more

We have our first look at Newlyweds. NBC has shared the first photos from the upcoming multi-cam comedy series starring Téa Leoni, Tim Daly and Jamie Lee Curtis. The show follows a later-in-life love story between a free-spirited woman and a professor who marry after a quick courtship. The series premieres on Oct. 23 ...

The trailer for Kill Jackie has arrived. The revenge thriller series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as a woman who's escaped her past as a drug smuggler. Her life takes a turn when she discovers hitmen have been hired to kill her, so she sets out to take them down first. The series premieres on AMC+ Oct. 2, with new episodes dropping weekly ...

Fans of The Office can celebrate the beloved sitcom with the docuseries Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office. This six-part documentary arrives on Peacock Sept. 7. It explores the legacy, cultural impact and fanbase of The Office through never-before-heard stories, cast interviews and archive footage ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.