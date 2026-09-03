In brief: First look at ‘Newlyweds’ and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 3, 2026

We have our first look at Newlyweds. NBC has shared the first photos from the upcoming multi-cam comedy series starring Téa Leoni, Tim Daly and Jamie Lee Curtis. The show follows a later-in-life love story between a free-spirited woman and a professor who marry after a quick courtship. The series premieres on Oct. 23 ...

The trailer for Kill Jackie has arrived. The revenge thriller series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as a woman who's escaped her past as a drug smuggler. Her life takes a turn when she discovers hitmen have been hired to kill her, so she sets out to take them down first. The series premieres on AMC+ Oct. 2, with new episodes dropping weekly ...

Fans of The Office can celebrate the beloved sitcom with the docuseries Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office. This six-part documentary arrives on Peacock Sept. 7. It explores the legacy, cultural impact and fanbase of The Office through never-before-heard stories, cast interviews and archive footage ...

 

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