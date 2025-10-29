In brief: ‘Freakier Friday’ gets Disney+ release date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 29, 2025

Freakier Friday is headed to Disney+. The sequel film will begin streaming on the platform on Nov. 12. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles of Tess and Anna Coleman in the new movie, which features a four-way body swap between a mother, stepdaughter, grandmother and granddaughter ...

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and Nobody 2 are making their way to Peacock. The films will soon begin streaming on the platform. The third feature film based on Downton Abbey will be available to watch on Nov. 7 while Nobody 2 will stream on Nov. 14 ...

Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of American Psycho reportedly will not be gender-swapped. Deadline reports that despite rumors that the film's main character, Patrick Bateman, will be played by a woman in Guadagnino’s adaptation, that is not the case. Scott Z. Burns is adapting Bret Easton Ellis’ classic novel for the script while Guadagnino will direct the film for Lionsgate ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chlöe added to cast of ‘The Julia Set’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Oct. 29, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Tessa Thompson, Nia DaCosta on their reimagined ‘Hedda’ film adaptation

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 29, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital