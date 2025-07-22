In brief: ‘Futurama’ season 13 release date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 22, 2025

A new Wonder Woman film will be flying into theaters. That is, after Ana Nogueira finishes its screenplay. DC Studios has hired Nogueira to pen a Wonder Woman reboot film, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans film for the studio. Nogueira also wrote the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock ...

All 10 episodes of Futurama's season 13 are set to drop at once on Hulu. The new season, which is part of the show's revival that began in 2023, will debut on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. According to its official synopsis, season 13 finds Bender "rampaging out of control" while "Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love!" ...

Jake Johnson is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the new series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Deadline reports that Johnson joins the Apple TV+ dark comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host virgin dating show ‘Are You My First?’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 22, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adds more to cast

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital