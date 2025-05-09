In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 9, 2025

The official trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the trailer on Thursday, teasing all the chaos that is set to happen as Brianne Howey's Georgia is put on trial for murder. Antonia Gentry and Scott Porter also star in the third season of the show, which drops June 5 on Netflix ...

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both been renewed at NBC. These will be the 25th and 27th seasons of the shows, respectively. The network also announced that the popular shows reached over 44 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms during the 2024-25 season ...

M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming supernatural romantic thriller Remain will arrive in theaters on Oct. 23, 2026. Deadline reports that the film, which will star Jake Gyllenhaal, comes from an original story co-created by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters will also star in the movie ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 9, 2025
Entertainment News

Kerry Washington is a ‘bada** mom’ in new action movie, ‘Shadow Force’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
May. 9, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital